Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Warrants

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A special prosecutor has now filed charges of official misconduct and conflict of interest against Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly and his wife Ashley. The charges stem from an investigation by the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) into a complaint about the couple’s use of jail commissary funds. The investigation found […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A Whitesville man is in jail after allegedly holding his passengers against their will while trying to escape from Kentucky State Police. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday when a KSP Trooper noticed a suspicious vehicle driving in a field off Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Point Road just […]
EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine.
Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Bail was set at $50,000.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous drugs, guns and thousands in cash were seized Monday during a search warrant arrest in northern Indiana. Police say a narcotics investigation lead to the arrests of Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R Hernandez, 20, both from Rochester, Ind. Officers say during their search of the apartment, they found one […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three women have been accused in a case of neglect involving a special needs individual who died in 2020. According to a press release sent out by the Evansville Police Department, one suspect, Latavia Booker, 20, of Evansville, made a 911 call on January 5, 2020 stating that a client of […]
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a body found in the Subaru of Indiana automotive parking lot. The body of 29-year-old Ryan Anguiano was found Monday afternoon in a car in the employee lot. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. She says Anguiano was an...
Police say a Waterloo man was arrested on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Daniel E. Closson, 35, of Waterloo for failure to appear. Closson was originally charged with harassment and was issued an appearance ticket. He was transported to the Seneca...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A theft investigation ended with a local man facing a charge of Battery on a law enforcement officer. It happened Saturday in Vincennes. The situation started with a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. Officers ended up finding the possible suspect at a nearby store. Police identified that...
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville businessman has now been charged in 4 counties. CEO Matthew Gates of Elite Construction Supply has been charged in Gibson County with the felony of theft where the value of the property is between $750 and $50,000. Court records show the charge was filed March 23. Gates has […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shots fired call turned into a murder investigation. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says that after an address mix-up, officers got to a residence in the 2600 block of W Indiana Street. EPD says the person who made the emergency call met with units at the address and provided them […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new TikTok challenge is going viral, and law enforcement isn’t too happy about it. The Evansville Police Department is now warning the public of the “Orbeez Challenge”. Officials say this trend is the result of a toy gel-ball gun that shoots ‘Orbeez’, which are gel beads that expand in water. […]
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a crash on I-65 near Seymour, Indiana on Sunday night, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers with ISP began investigating the crash on I-65 South shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday. Early investigation revealed 35-year-old Erika J. Jimenez, from Indianapolis, was...
