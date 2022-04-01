ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

It's street-food weekend in Padre Island

By Amber Castillo
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1635zb_0ewIGnCM00

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

  • The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center’s annual Big Bloom Plant Sale and Community $2 Day is back Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The popular sale and community day is back, with $2 entrance fee for nonmembers, hundreds of plant varieties, specialty vendors, orchid sale, plumeria, xeriscape, butterfly and ladybug releases, Kids’ Zone and animal ambassadors. Members enter free, with members-only shopping from 9-10 a.m.
  • The Downtown Management District presents the April Art Walk block party from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday on Lomax and Peoples St. and La Retama Park downtown. From live music, to vendors to eats and treats this block party will have it all.
  • Bring out your 80s gear, the Spazmatics are back at Brewster Street Icehouse downtown Friday. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $15 general admission.
  • Saturday, Dreams Fleetwood Mac Tribute will hit the stage at Brewster Street Icehouse downtown. The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $15 general admission.
  • It's Street Food Weekend from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, in Packery Bar and Grill’s parking lot, 13402 S Padre Island Dr. Forty of the best food trucks will be on hand serving up the best dishes and food creations for all to enjoy. Attendees will also enjoy live music, arts and crafts, petting zoo and mini horse rides, face painting and plenty of kid activities. Admission is free, with food and items available for purchase.

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Serving Up ‘Just Desserts’ This Weekend

Praised by Connecticut’s Patch magazine as “a delightfully sweet musical with some savory elements,” Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse opens its exciting 45th season of live entertainment with the delectable new musical comedy JUST DESSERTS. This uplifting musical comedy is making its area stage debut and is being brought to life by a marvelous team of professional talents.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Padre Island#Street Food#Arts And Crafts#South Texas#Food Drink#The Coastal Bend#Spazmatics#Grill
Austonia

Rainey Street's Container Bar, Bungalow to have last hoorah this weekend before new tower moves in

Rainey Street is saying goodbye to two longtime bars this weekend as a new tower will soon be built in the same space.Container Bar, the bar made of seven shipping containers, will host a final "Peace Out" event at noon Sunday. The event will have free breakfast tacos, specials, DJs all day, free silent disco, go-go dancers and more.Since 2014, the bar has hosted DJs, events during South by Southwest and more becoming a staple on Rainey Street. While a new tower is set to be built in its place, the owner Bridget Dunlap told Austin360 that she will be bringing a new entertainment venue to the basement of the new tower.Similarly, Bungalow is also shutting its doors with a final closing party starting at noon Sunday. The bar has been in operation for 10 years. The new tower moving in will be a 55-story condo building by Austin-based firm Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors called Modern Austin Residences.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Los Angeles

Street Food Cinema's ‘Outdoor Season' Nears

Picnic blankets have many lives, and relying on these sturdy squares of cloth to only serve our summer whims is to not realize all of the purposes they can and should serve. A picnic blanket might add warmth in the winter, during a television binge, or it could serve as an element in a blanket fort. And do our pets love the burrow-ready coziness of a picnic blanket? They do, and they often make the fuzzy fabric their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
Time Out Chicago

Chicagohenge will once again illuminate city streets this weekend

We've gotten plenty of signs it's nearly spring in Chicago this week, from the arrival of daylight savings time to the season's first stretch of truly balmy weather. But if you're looking for yet another harbinger of warmer days to come, we've got good news: The spring equinox edition of Chicagohenge is returning to light up the city's east-west streets beginning Sunday, March 20.
CHICAGO, IL
Washingtonian.com

7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Starting Thursday, March 24, the AC Hotel National Harbor (156 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill), Gaylord National Resort (201 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill), MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill), and the Flight Deck at The Capital Wheel (141 American Way, Oxon Hill), are putting together a “cocktail trail” at National Harbor. Until Sunday, March 27, sip your way through spring- and summer-inspired cocktails along the waterfront. The first 50 people at any location to buy a drink and mention “cocktail trail” will win a free ticket for The Capital Wheel.
RESTAURANTS
La Crosse Tribune

Surprising South Padre Island, Texas: a nature lover's perfect paradise

Texas has a tropical island. Surprising? Well, it certainly was for me. South Padre Island is a 113-mile-long barrier island that runs along the Texas coast from Corpus Christi to Port Isabel. With 34 miles of wide and wonderful pearly white-sand beaches and crystal-clear aquamarine waters, the picturesque island on the southernmost tip of Texas borders the Gulf of Mexico on the east and Laguna Madre Bay on the west.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
CBS Chicago

Streets around Grant Park closed for this weekend's Shamrock Shuffle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Spring, as well as the running season, kicks off this weekend with the return of the Shamrock Shuffle.Some streets around Grant Park are already closed as crews set up for Sunday's 8K race.The race is back offline after last year's event was held virtually due to the pandemic -- runners are back on an actual course.If you're planning on driving downtown be prepared for some delays.Expect closures along Balbo from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting tomorrow and rolling closures along the course Sunday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy