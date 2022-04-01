It's street-food weekend in Padre Island

Rainey Street is saying goodbye to two longtime bars this weekend as a new tower will soon be built in the same space.Container Bar, the bar made of seven shipping containers, will host a final "Peace Out" event at noon Sunday. The event will have free breakfast tacos, specials, DJs all day, free silent disco, go-go dancers and more.Since 2014, the bar has hosted DJs, events during South by Southwest and more becoming a staple on Rainey Street. While a new tower is set to be built in its place, the owner Bridget Dunlap told Austin360 that she will be bringing a new entertainment venue to the basement of the new tower.Similarly, Bungalow is also shutting its doors with a final closing party starting at noon Sunday. The bar has been in operation for 10 years. The new tower moving in will be a 55-story condo building by Austin-based firm Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors called Modern Austin Residences.

