LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Part of George Street will be down to one lane in each direction in La Crosse. Work starts April 4th. The closure will run between Saint Andrews and Saint Cloud Streets, while utility work happens at the Hagar Street intersection. MTU bus stops will be closed during construction, which is expected to last until the...

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO