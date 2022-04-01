More Money For Cops

POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
A Florida man has admitted to killing his wife in 2018 after she filed for divorce from him. Gerard Stewart has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the killing of his wife Julie Ann Stewart, a press release from the office of the State Attorney Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida stated on Tuesday.
A New Jersey man who conspired with his then-girlfriend to cook up a feel-good story about a helpful homeless man and then used the lie to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations online was sentenced in federal court Friday to more than two years in prison. Mark D'Amico...
A woman is headed to prison for falsely preparing tax returns following a prior order not to engage in that business, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marcia Angella Johnson pleaded guilty Sept. 7, 2021. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. sentenced her this week to a total of...
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
If you drive a car, chances are it's gotten dirty to the point of embarrassment at some point, but when visibility starts getting affected, you could get ticketed. According to OPP Central Region, officers stopped a motorist from speeding in a Community Safety Zone on Highway 10 near Caledon, but the vehicle's speed wasn't the only issue.
Officials voiced frustrations about the progress of an ongoing investigation into the care and services the 13 Turpin children received after being removed in 2018 from their parents’ “house of horrors,” citing court-mandated confidentiality rules and other obstacles that have prevented them from getting the information they need.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 33-year-old woman from southern Greece has been charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter, and the deaths of her two other daughters in the past three years are being reviewed in a case that has drawn national attention. Flanked by riot police and...
Twelve people, including three U.S. Army soldiers, are accused in a large-scale gun trafficking ring that prosecutors allege supplied nearly 100 guns to gang members in Chicago and led to at least two killings, the Justice Department said Friday. The soldiers — Demarcus Adams, 21; Jarius Brunson, 22; and Brandon...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting along a South Carolina rural road that authorities called a “chaotic scene.”. In a statement on its Facebook page, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Logan Farm Road in a rural area around 11:30 p.m. EDT.
Comments / 0