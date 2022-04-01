ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Altisource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) _ Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Christiansted, Virgin Islands-based company said it had a loss of $4.09.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6 million, or $37.90 per share, swinging to a loss in the period.

Altisource shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAMC

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christiansted#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Motley Fool

Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

Medical Properties Trust, TC Energy, and Camping World Holdings offer yields of more than 5%. All three companies have also been increasing their dividend payments in recent years. Together, they can help diversify your portfolio while giving you some safe dividend income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Cuts Microvast Price Target Post Q4 Results

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lowered the price target to $4 (a downside of 30%) from $6 for Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST while maintaining an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst revised his estimates following the Q4 earnings call to reflect the company's updated outlook. Jonas noted that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

BlackBerry misses Q4 revenue estimates, cybersecurity unit growth flat

March 31 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) reported fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates as growth at its cybersecurity business, its biggest, was flat due to increased competition. U.S.-listed shares of the Canadian security-software provider and former mobile phone-maker dropped 5% in extended trading. BlackBerry has been losing...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hudson Capital stock soars to lead premarket gainers after sale of China-based subsidiary

Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. HUSN, +27.47% rocketed 34.2% in active trading to pace all premarket gainers, after the Texas-based transportation logistics company, with a specialty in U.S.-Mexico-Canada cross-border shipping, announced the sale of its Hong Kong Internet Financial Services subsidiary to private investors. Trading volume ballooned to 4.1 million shares ahead of the open, compared with the full-day average of about 1.5 million shares. The company decided to sell the China-based business so it can focus on its North America business. "As we focus more on our core business as a transportation logistics technology platform company and on improving operations, we decided it would be prudent to divest from any non-core, non-performing businesses," said Chief Executive Javier Selgas. The stock, which closed at a record low of $1.70 as recently as March 15, has plummeted 68.3% year to date through Thursday, while the iShares MSCI China ETF.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

833K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy