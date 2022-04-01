Altisource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) _ Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Christiansted, Virgin Islands-based company said it had a loss of $4.09.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6 million, or $37.90 per share, swinging to a loss in the period.

Altisource shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 26% in the last 12 months.

