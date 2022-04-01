ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLG Life Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) _ GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The sweetener maker posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.8 million, or 49 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $8.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLGLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLGLF

