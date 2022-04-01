ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

NXT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.9 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSFDF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSFDF

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Russia denies this

BUCHA, Ukraine, April 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha, while Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies there with calls for new sanctions against Moscow. Russia's defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs...
POLITICS
Fox News

Tiger Woods heading to Augusta, says playing in 2022 Masters a 'game-time decision'

Tiger Woods is heading to Augusta National Sunday but says his possible participation in the 2022 Masters will be a "game-time decision." The five-time champion on Sunday tweeted that he was traveling to Augusta National Golf Club to continue his "preparation and practice" amid growing speculation about him competing in the tournament, which begins Thursday.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt#Snapshot#Ap#Nxt Energy Solutions Inc#Nsfdf#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
The Hill

Dead bodies in Bucha spark push for harsher action against Russia

Images of dead civilians lining the streets of the Ukrainian city of Bucha have drawn international outcry, calls for an investigation and western pledges to take harsher actions against Russia. After Bucha, a suburb of Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, was recaptured by Ukrainian forces, journalists and officials shared images...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
CNN

Opinion: Why I'm getting a second booster shot

(CNN) — On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Americans 50 and older to receive an additional Covid-19 booster shot. In the coming days, weeks and months, as those eligible for this extra dose decide whether to roll up their sleeves, we can expect the public chatter to take all the varied tones we've heard over the past two years: indignation that our health authorities dare to suggest yet another vaccine dose, delight that another vaccine dose will boost waning immunity and everything in between.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

833K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy