NXT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.9 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4 million.

