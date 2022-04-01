51Jobs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ 51Jobs Inc. (JOBS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The human resources and online jobs company posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.6 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $693.7 million.

