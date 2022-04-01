ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

51Jobs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SHANGHAI (AP) _ 51Jobs Inc. (JOBS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The human resources and online jobs company posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.6 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $693.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOBS

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

833K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Motley Fool

Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

Medical Properties Trust, TC Energy, and Camping World Holdings offer yields of more than 5%. All three companies have also been increasing their dividend payments in recent years. Together, they can help diversify your portfolio while giving you some safe dividend income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Cuts Microvast Price Target Post Q4 Results

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lowered the price target to $4 (a downside of 30%) from $6 for Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST while maintaining an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst revised his estimates following the Q4 earnings call to reflect the company's updated outlook. Jonas noted that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

BlackBerry misses Q4 revenue estimates, cybersecurity unit growth flat

March 31 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) reported fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates as growth at its cybersecurity business, its biggest, was flat due to increased competition. U.S.-listed shares of the Canadian security-software provider and former mobile phone-maker dropped 5% in extended trading. BlackBerry has been losing...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Yatra Online: Q3 Earnings Insights

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $5.74 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Biocept

Biocept BIOC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Biocept will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Biocept bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Around $42M Of 5 Stocks

Although the US economy added 431,000 payrolls in March, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Splash Beverage Announces Latest Earnings Report, Reveals 391% Increase In Year-End Revenue

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year period ended December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the company’s annual report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions, contains additional information, and is posted at https://splashbeveragegroup.com/.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

833K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy