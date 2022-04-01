ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAG Silver: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

For the year, the company reported net income of $6 million, or 6 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period.

