Kansas State

Spring-like pattern sets up for Northeast Kansas with nice temperatures and rain showers

By Becky Taylor
KSNT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll start off the day with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase, especially in the afternoon ahead of our next chance for rain. Despite that, today’s temperatures make it back into the middle...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

UpNorthLive.com

Rain and snow showers Friday

Rain and snow showers today. A mix in the AM...mostly rain this afternoon. Light amounts. Roads will be wet and could be icy. Don't look for much sunshine. Wind will come mainly from the north 5-15 mph. Highs will be 35 to 40 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula. In the northern Lower Peninsula the range of high temperatures will be 35 to 45 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Next storm system moves into Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold and calm, but otherwise quiet Friday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 60s this afternoon as we trade sunshine for clouds. Our next storm system will quickly move into the state later...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT

Spring-like temperatures expected this week

Highs are expected in the upper 50s and low 60s as winds continue to be breezy with gusts around 20mph. Clouds will be on the increase today, and we also have a slight chance at seeing an isolated shower or sprinkles to the east. Tonight, after a weak cold front...
ENVIRONMENT
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Temperatures in the 50s and some rain highlight first spring week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The first full week of spring has a lot of 50s in the cards. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for the next few days brings a steady stream of days with 50-degree-and-up temperatures for Staten Island, with Monday bringing a high near 59 and a low of 42.reports Staten Island will be sunny with a high near 59 and a low near 42.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
State
Kansas State
KOCO

TIMELINE: Another round of snow coming into Oklahoma

Another round of snow is making its way into Oklahoma. The probability of snow, sleet and winter weather is high Friday in northern Oklahoma. The wave of weather is expected to come into the state during the early morning hours, and the peak of the snow should be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Spring Showers Will Give Way To Freezing Temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday with a high of 67 degrees—just two degrees less than Monday. Still, the temperature was well above the normal high of 57 degrees.  Those clouds will return on Wednesday ahead of some rain in the afternoon.  And shower chances will continue into Thursday. The Baltimore area will get milder air around then, even after experiencing a cooler day Wednesday.  The shower chances will continue into Friday morning. A front will cross the region making it possible for there to be some thundershowers.  The greatest chance for any strong storms will be across extreme Southern Maryland and Virginia. Any storm may contain damaging wind gusts.  Some sun is possible by Friday but colder air will begin to move in—especially by the weekend. In fact, freezing temperatures should return by Saturday and Sunday night.  So don’t put away your winter coats just yet!
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly weekend, rain and snow showers

A large upper-level storm over the Great Lakes will keep skies cloudy, with occasional showers and chilly temperatures. High temperatures will only reach the mid- to upper 40s. Even colder air will arrive tonight with a disturbance, accompanied by gusty winds and light showers that will change to snow showers Saturday morning–the first of three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOKV

Another nice spring day before mid-week rain, storm threat

Jacksonville, Fl — While morning temperatures are more mild than Monday, humidity is still low and it feels very comfortable. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking another beautiful spring afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KXLY

Rain showers and thunderstorms are here – Mark

Our scattered thunderstorms come later today. Temperatures will stick in the 40s and 50s. Our highs today are in the low 50s, which is average for this time of year. A front exits with scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Gusty winds and brief downpours are possible. We’ll see partly cloudy...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

A cold and breezy night ahead with snow possible tomorrow morning

A few rain drops will remain possible through the evening tonight with our main weather system now well out of the region. Mostly cloudy skies will be present with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. Breezy conditions will also still be a problem with speeds of up to 30 mph possible.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Sunny & pleasant spring day for Saturday

After rain showers moved through late last night, some clouds will linger for the start of our Saturday. Temperatures have stayed fairly mild because of it in the low to mid 40s. The weekend is looking pretty nice overall with highs in the 60s later this afternoon as we hold...
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Rain showers coming to an end. Spring starts off warm.

Light rain will continue through the evening and the midnight hour. Cloudy conditions will persist through the night but will taper off a couple hours after sunrise. Temperatures will get into the 50s by the noon hour and 60s in the afternoon to kick off the Spring season. Sunshine will fill the area for the afternoon, with clear skies overnight. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 70 degrees. Rain showers and some thunderstorms roll back in on Tuesday and Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Rain gear essentials to help you stay dry amid spring showers

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish. In many places across the U.S., spring weather can be wet. Hence the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." So while it may feel like a warm or dry day in the morning when you wake up, things can change fast and you can see a downpour in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Pleasant weather returns to wrap up the week

Brief round of showers Friday night before a nice weekend. Tonight, the sky will be clear and wind will be light, so we’ll be able to cool down into the upper 20s. This should be the coolest night ahead with a rebound in temperature as early as Friday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT

