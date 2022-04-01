ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

Links mentioned on ABC Action News in April

ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34w2wM_0ewICdVw00

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.

Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of April:

  • St. Pete Beach Business Site Improvement Program
    • The City of St. Pete Beach has partnered with Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce to offer business improvement loans and grants through the St. Pete Beach Business Site Improvement Program (BSIP). This program will help local businesses meet and exceed local codes. Local businesses may apply for the new BSIP beginning April 1, 2022.
    • Click here to apply or for more information.

Comments / 0

ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Pete Beach, FL
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. March 24, 2022. Editorial: Chasing daylight, Rubio descends into darkness. Marco Rubio finally showed up for work. Then he did the wrong thing. Last week, Florida’s senior senator sneaked through the chamber a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It’s been a Rubio priority for years.
FLORIDA STATE
Register Citizen

Disney Employees Walk Out in Response to Florida Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Employees have urged Disney to stop making political donations to certain Florida politicians, including governor Ron DeSantis, and to back a plan to shield LGBTQIA+ staff from such legislations, among other demands, NPR reports. Disharmony within the company has continued to mount, and earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized for not taking a stand against the bill more quickly, admitting he should have been a "stronger ally in the fight for equal rights." He also said he called DeSantis to share his concerns about the bill and that Disney would reevaluate political donations in Florida, where Walt Disney World is located.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Beaches#Abc Action News#Bsip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
POLITICO

What sparked Florida's bitter LGBTQ battle

Stroke of a pen — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — amid a national controversy that drew in the White House — used the backdrop of a Pasco County charter school to sign the “Parental Rights in Education” bill into law on Monday. Lawsuits coming? —...
FLORIDA STATE
Slate

Florida Threatens to Revoke Disney’s Self-Governing Authority Over LGBTQ Bill Feud … Wait, Hang On, Disney’s What Now?

Earlier this week, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that allows parents to sue school districts if teachers violate what appear to be tactically vague limitations on discussing sexual orientation or gender identity. After internal pressure that included an employee walkout at the company’s Burbank, California, office, the...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy