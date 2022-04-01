ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Temps drop below freezing overnight; More rain chances Saturday night

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Clouds increase during the day Saturday
  • Few showers Saturday night
  • Warming up early next week

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies should start to break up and clear out this evening. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies likely overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8RmY_0ewICbkU00
Tonight's Forecast

Temperatures should drop below freezing area-wide tonight. Expect a low around 29 in Dayton. Wind chills could dip into the mid-20s at times.

>>Mother Nature didn’t forget April Fools Day: Spring snow falls across the area | Share your photos HERE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBTyY_0ewICbkU00
Rainfall Totals through next Friday

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold to begin Saturday, clouds will increase as the day progresses. A chance for showers arrives by 5-6PM over the northwestern part of the Miami Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r00Ac_0ewICbkU00
Futurecast Saturday Evening

Rain becomes more widespread overnight Saturday. Highs will run a bit below the average in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs reach the middle 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cj64A_0ewICbkU00
Weekend in View

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. Highs reach the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions with some showers returning especially by the afternoon and evening. Storms will also be possible with highs climbing to the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely during the day along with some storms. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJMPs_0ewICbkU00
7 Day Forecast 7 Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some passing showers. Highs will be a bit cooler and only reach the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cool, and breezy for Friday. A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible. Highs will only make it to the middle 40s.

