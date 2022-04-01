Temps drop below freezing overnight; More rain chances Saturday night
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Clouds increase during the day Saturday
- Few showers Saturday night
- Warming up early next week
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies should start to break up and clear out this evening. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies likely overnight.
Temperatures should drop below freezing area-wide tonight. Expect a low around 29 in Dayton. Wind chills could dip into the mid-20s at times.
>>Mother Nature didn’t forget April Fools Day: Spring snow falls across the area | Share your photos HERE
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold to begin Saturday, clouds will increase as the day progresses. A chance for showers arrives by 5-6PM over the northwestern part of the Miami Valley.
Rain becomes more widespread overnight Saturday. Highs will run a bit below the average in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs reach the middle 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. Highs reach the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions with some showers returning especially by the afternoon and evening. Storms will also be possible with highs climbing to the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Rain likely during the day along with some storms. Highs will reach the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some passing showers. Highs will be a bit cooler and only reach the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, cool, and breezy for Friday. A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible. Highs will only make it to the middle 40s.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0