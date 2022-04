At the No. 6 spot for singles, it was Edwardsville senior Sam Motley's time to be the hero. Motley's 6-4, 6-1 win clinched a 5-3 team victory over John Burroughs for a third-place finish in the Champions I flight for EHS in the Edwardsville Spring Invitational on Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center. "It's pretty cool," Motley said. "Some of these teams out here are the best in the state, so I'm glad I was able to secure the win for us."

