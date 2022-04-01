ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation in eurozone soars to record 7.5%

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGq8V_0ewIAv5M00
World News

Inflation in the eurozone has soared to another record in a fresh sign that rising energy prices fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine are squeezing consumers and adding pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro rose by an annual rate of 7.5% in March, according to the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

The latest reading smashed the high set last month, when it hit a revised 5.9%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZzA0_0ewIAv5M00
The European Central Bank in Frankfurt (Alamy/PA)

Inflation in the eurozone has been setting records for months and is at its highest level since records for the euro began in 1997.

The spiking price of energy has been a major factor contributing to record inflation. Eurostat said energy costs rose 44.7% last month.

Food, alcohol and tobacco costs rose 5%, prices for goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books rose 3.4%, and service prices rose 2.7%.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

Covid cases rise in Shanghai with millions under lockdown

Coronavirus cases in China’s largest city, Shanghai, are still rising as millions of people remain isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown. On Sunday, health officials reported 438 confirmed cases detected over the previous 24 hours, along with 7,788 asymptomatic cases. Both figures were up slightly from the day before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Protesters in Sri Lanka march over economic crisis despite curfew

Opposition politicians and thousands of people angered by the government’s handling of Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis marched to denounce the president’s move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. Police fired tear gas and water canons...
PROTESTS
WOWK

UK budget update disappoints consumers as inflation soars

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief on Wednesday announced a package of tax cuts and support payments that fell far short of what consumer advocates had demanded to shield working families from the soaring cost of living, triggering criticism that he doesn’t understand the scale of the crisis.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Eurozone#Eurostat#Russia#The European Union
rigzone.com

UK Fuel Prices Soar to Record Levels

It’s never been more expensive to fill up a car in the U.K. The price of gasoline on Tuesday rose to a record 164.98 pence per liter, according to the RAC, the country’s main motoring organization. Diesel hit 176.04 pence, also an all-time high. Since the start of...
TRAFFIC
KEYT

Turkish central bank doesn’t change rates as inflation soars

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s central bank has kept interest rates unchanged for a third month as consumer prices surge at an eye-popping pace. The decision Thursday comes after a series of rate cuts last year triggered a currency crisis that has made it difficult for people to buy basic goods. The latest official statistics showed inflation above 54.4%. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a self-proclaimed enemy of high interest rates and has pressured the central bank into lowering borrowing costs in his bid to boost growth. The central bank began lowering rates in September despite high inflation and continued cuts until December.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
Tampa Bay Times

How to protect your retirement savings as inflation soars

Freda Robinson, 65, lives a frugal life. She uses coupons, compares weekly grocery store ads and hunts for the best deals. But rising inflation worries Robinson, a South Carolina resident who retired from her job in May 2018. She’s concerned that her nest egg won’t last as prices on everyday...
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living worries: Unions push further on pay as inflation soars

Unions are set to push for pay rises of around 10% this year. Unison, the UK's biggest union, urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to fund an above-inflation pay rise in the public sector. And another union, Prospect, predicted "conflict" with firms and the government if there were large falls in real-terms...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Britain’s defence spending set to fall because of soaring inflation

UK defence spending will fall before the next election in real terms because of soaring inflation, ministers are warning Rishi Sunak, as political pressure builds to increase the budget. Analysis of the defence budget, which takes into account rising prices, shows that while it increases in 2022, it actually drops...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says he may need to make 'aggressive' interest rate hikes to combat record-breaking inflation soaring 'too high'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that the central bank may need to get more 'aggressive' with interest rate hikes as inflation is 'much too high.'. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percent last week to between 0.25 and 0.5 percent. Officials planned on a series of 0.25 percent increases throughout the remainder of the year that would draw rates up to 2 percent by the end of 2022 and to 2.75 percent next year.
BUSINESS
KARE 11

Three steps to protect your money as inflation keeps soaring

MINNESOTA, USA — It's no secret the price of just about everything is skyrocketing. The inflation rate is the highest in four decades and experts say there are few signs that it will slow significantly anytime soon. Mark Bergen is the James D. Watkins Chair in Marketing at the...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Diesel gas price soars to record high

Russia's Ukraine invasion is hurting American consumers and increasing fuel prices. Truckers are being pushed to the brink due to record diesel fuel prices even as prices may be halting. Transportation correspondent Errol Barnett has the story.
TRAFFIC
Wyoming News

Got a dime? Businesses seek Treasury help with coin shortage.

WASHINGTON – Got a dime you can spare? Coins are in short supply – again. Retailers, laundromats and other businesses that rely on coins want Americans to empty their piggy banks and look under couch cushions for extra change and “get coin moving.” A group of trade associations that represent individual businesses including banks, retail outlets, truck stops, grocery stores and more has asked the Treasury Department for more help...
RETAIL
newschain

Celtic stretch lead over Rangers as Cameron Carter-Vickers earns Old Firm win

Celtic opened up a significant six-point gap over Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 comeback win at Ibrox. Gers’ on-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored just three minutes into his first Old Firm game with a close-range finish, but Hoops midfielder Tom Rogic levelled four minutes later and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers had the 700 travelling fans in raptures when he fired the visitors ahead just before the interval with a goal that proved decisive.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy