Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Warrants

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A man wanted for multiple warrants was arrested just outside of Pulaski County on Tuesday (3/22/22). The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said it was told Dawson Preble was armed with a weapon and threatened to shoot law enforcement if they tried to approach him. After some investigating, deputies believed Preble could […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Eddie Williams was arrested at his home on South Chancellor on Friday, March 18. He was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Forrest County Jail. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in...
Police say a Waterloo man was arrested on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Daniel E. Closson, 35, of Waterloo for failure to appear. Closson was originally charged with harassment and was issued an appearance ticket. He was transported to the Seneca...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), their deputies arrested a man after a domestic call turned into a resisting arrest incident. EPCSO officials say Deputies assigned to the Peter John Herrera Patrol Station in Clint were sent to the 12000...
A police officer in Alexandria, Virginia, has been arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery. The Alexandria Police Department said in a news release that Officer Richard Haynes, 30, was arrested on March 16 for an alleged incident in that took place on Nov. 27, 2021. Haynes has been...
Police say a man with no permanent address was arrested on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the City of Canandaigua Police arrested Shawn Faber, 31 for failure to appear and also an arrest warrant for petit larceny. Faber did not appear for a court date regarding a...
Police say a Newark man was arrested on outstanding bench warrants. According to a news release, State Police out of Lyons arrested Terrance T. Barber, 34, of Newark on multiple bench warrants for petit larceny, violating probation, and criminal contempt. Barber was transported to the Wayne County Jail where he...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Two teens were arrested in Jacksonville Beach this week for possessing illegal drugs and firearms. In response to the rising use of firearms and drugs among teenagers in the area, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department has been cracking down. According to a public statement by...
Comments / 0