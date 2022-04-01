ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexington, OH

Roundup: New Lex comeback stuns River View softball

By Staff report
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRHph_0ewIA24000

NEW LEXINGTON — A 10-6 lead late in the game wasn't enough for River View on Thursday.

Abby Lorenz and Brie Hagans combined for five hits and five RBIs, but the resilient Panthers rallied for five runs in the final two innings to pull out an 11-10 win in a Muskingum Valley League crossover game.

New Lex got within 10-8 after Addee Straits doubled home Abby Wilson and Jayden Allen sent home another run with a sacrifice fly, but the Lady Bears induced a groundout to escape further damage.

The Panthers continued their momentum into the seventh, as Soraya Taylor and Rylee Newlon led off with singles and scored to tie the game when Kylie Fink singled to center field. After an error and two walks, Addison Wycinski sent home Fink with the game-winning run with a groundout.

Hagans had three singles and two RBIs and Lorenz a double and single with three RBIs, as River View totaled eight hits. Raelee McPeak added two singles with an RBI.

Addison Smith allowed six earned runs in 6 1/3 innings to suffer the loss. She struck out three and walked three.

All of the Lady Bears' runs were unearned, as both teams committed eight errors.

Sheridan 16, Coshocton 2 (6 innings): Freshman shortstop Payton Powell doubled and singled and drove in two runs to pace the Generals, who rolled to an MVL crossover win on the road.

Addison Grosse, Avery Mueller and Montana O'Brien had two singles and combined for four RBIs for the Generals, who scored nine times in the second inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

The Redskins had six errors.

Brooke Dixon struck out six and didn't walk a batter in five innings to get the win.

Baseball

River View 11, New Lexington 1: The visiting Black Bears improved to 2-1 in the MVL following a mercy win against the Panthers in a crossover game.

No details were available.

