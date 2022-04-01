ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National quartz maker eyes Milford for new distribution center, showroom

By Toni Caushi, The Milford Daily News
 2 days ago

MILFORD — A quartz surface manufacturing company will open a retail and distribution center next month at the former Martin Sprocket & Gear property on Fortune Boulevard.

Cambria, a privately held quartz producer based in Le Sueur, Minnesota, purchased the 3.7-acre property at 357 Fortune Blvd. for $5.3 million last August. It features a 32,000-square-foot building in which the company plans to run its business.

Quartz is one of the Earth's hardest minerals, a natural stone that's popular for its use on kitchen countertops.

Cambria manufactures quartz at its 1 million-square-foot location in Le Sueur, then ships slabs of it to sales and distribution centers throughout the country.

Distribution centers are currently located in San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Orlando, Omaha and Kansas City.

The Milford location was previously a retail location of Martin Sprocket & Gear Inc., a power transmission manufacturing company that had owned the property since 1989, according to the Worcester County Registry of Deeds.

In a press release, Cambria announced the property will undergo extensive remodeling as it aims to transform it into "a world-class sales and distribution facility." A state-of-the-art showroom with Cambria products will be available to the public inside the building.

The distribution center will be near Clarke Kitchen Showroom, a high-end kitchen product retailer. Cambria is expected to create local jobs and provide an economic boost to the region, catering to customers throughout Greater Boston.

The Milford site "provides incredible economic opportunities for us," said Joel Peters, director of real estate for Cambria, in a statement. "Moreover, this building is much more than just a warehouse. It will also serve as a community resource for the builder and remodeler trades, interior designers, and end-users within a 150-mile radius, so they can see Cambria’s quartz surface products and receive design consultations.”

