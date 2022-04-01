ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Fire damages East Berlin church

By Olivia Casey
 2 days ago

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Berlin Fire Department is investigating a fire at a church in the town Friday morning.

According to officials, a neighbor woke up around 4 a.m. and saw the fire at the United Methodist Church of East Berlin at 139 Main St. The power was out in the church for a number of hours and came back around midnight.

Multiple crews responded to the scene.

The fire marshal said the fire has been contained and under control, though the church sustained water and fire damage to its upper levels. At this time, the shell of the building is still supporting the roof, but officials still need to get inside to look at the damage.

The church was vacant at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, the fire marshal said.

A cause is unknown at this time. Officials are interviewing witnesses and are looking to see if there were any lightning strikes in the area.

Main Street is currently blocked off.

This is an active investigation.

City
East Berlin, CT
City
Berlin, CT
Berlin, CT
