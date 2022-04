It's so sad to see one of your favorite places at the Shore close down for good last spring, and now being demolished. I remember all the fun we would have at Sea Girt Lanes. Friends and family when they would visit. My aunt and uncle loved Spring Lake and always had a house there in the summertime and Sea Girl Lanes was our place to go. The memories just pour out. I remember some girlfriends of mine met up there many, many times. It was the "hot" place to be and I loved it every time I went. The lanes to me always looked a little older than other bowling alleys and there was a different smell, but that makes the memories even stronger.

SEA GIRT, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO