Daviess County Re-Marketing Itself Under Slogan “We Are Daviess County”

Effective: 2022-03-13 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois East Fork White River at Williams, near Bedford, and near Rivervale. White River at Edwardsport, Hazleton, and Petersburg. Wabash River at Terre Haute, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is slightly past Shoals. The crest of the White River is nearing Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is slightly past Vincennes. Flooding will gradually end this week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Petersburg. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive flooding is progress affecting agricultural and rural residential areas. Several rural county roads extensively flooded including Bottoms Rd...Brothers Rd and E. Governor Rd in Knox County. A few residents may move out in an area locally known as Dodge City. Several small oil fields are inaccessible. During agricultural season much flood damage can occur. High water isolates some river cabin residents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM EDT Sunday /4:30 PM CDT Sunday/ the stage was 22.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM EDT Sunday /4:30 PM CDT Sunday/ was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 20 DAYS AGO