Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Warrants

wzdm.com
 2 days ago

A Vincennes man is now in jail following his arrest on two...

www.wzdm.com

MyWabashValley.com

Kingman man held without bond charged with strangulation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Kingman, Indiana man is being held without bond following an arrest for what deputies allege were serious violent crimes. According to Park County Sheriff Justin Cole, 23-year-old Kivan R. Rutledge was arrested on Thursday at a location on North Melon Road. The Sheriff’s...
KINGMAN, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Body of missing 17-year-old Kokomo girl found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
WANE 15

FWPD raid of southwest side home nets arrests, drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four amaureyia Graves women and a man were arrested after Fort Wayne Police raided a southwest side home and found drugs, needles, scales and cash Friday. Members of the department’s vice and narcotics division along with the Emergency Services Team – essentially the department’s SWAT team – served a warrant […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Three arrested on suspected neglect charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three women have been accused in a case of neglect involving a special needs individual who died in 2020. According to a press release sent out by the Evansville Police Department, one suspect, Latavia Booker, 20, of Evansville, made a 911 call on January 5, 2020 stating that a client of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

EPD employee arrested, charged with child molesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says one of their employees, a civilian IT worker, has been arrested. According to a police report made public on social media, 57-year-old Gregory Galka was taken into custody and charged with child molesting. EPD says Galka has been an employee with the department since August last […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IMPD officer charged after incident captured on body camera

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is facing charges after an incident that happened while a man was in police custody. The IMPD said the incident came to light through a use of force review procedures and a report by another officer. After an investigation, a probable cause affidavit was filed […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

THPD: 2 victims involved in early morning shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police confirm detectives are working an active shooting investigation. Sgt. Ryan Adamson, the department's Public Information Officer, tells News 10 there are two victims from the shooting, which happened earlier Thursday morning. On Twitter, Sgt. Adamson said more information will be released later...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jury makes decision in murder case of 15-year-old

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corban Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found: NOT GUILTY for murder. GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter. NOT guilty of intent to murder. GUILTY 4th degree assault. NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence. GUILTY wanton endangerment. Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 […]
WEHT/WTVW

Shots fired call turns into a murder investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shots fired call turned into a murder investigation. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says that after an address mix-up, officers got to a residence in the 2600 block of W Indiana Street. EPD says the person who made the emergency call met with units at the address and provided them […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim named in West Indiana Street shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Office of the Vanderburgh County Coroner has released information on a shooting victim. The coroner’s office has stated that Candilyn Michelle Sexton, 30, of Evansville, was shot and killed at a residence in the 2600 Block of W Indiana Street. The coroner’s office says that the preliminary results are that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Police search for thief in Kay Jewelers robbery in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a male involved in a robbery at Kay Jewelers. The man entered Kay Jewelers on 4022 Western Ave. around closing time on Monday. He asked to look at a necklace and ran out of the store once he was handed the necklace.
MARION, IN

