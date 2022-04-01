Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Warrants

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Kingman, Indiana man is being held without bond following an arrest for what deputies allege were serious violent crimes. According to Park County Sheriff Justin Cole, 23-year-old Kivan R. Rutledge was arrested on Thursday at a location on North Melon Road. The Sheriff’s...
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four amaureyia Graves women and a man were arrested after Fort Wayne Police raided a southwest side home and found drugs, needles, scales and cash Friday. Members of the department’s vice and narcotics division along with the Emergency Services Team – essentially the department’s SWAT team – served a warrant […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three women have been accused in a case of neglect involving a special needs individual who died in 2020. According to a press release sent out by the Evansville Police Department, one suspect, Latavia Booker, 20, of Evansville, made a 911 call on January 5, 2020 stating that a client of […]
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man found sleeping in a truck parked in the roadway on CR 315 in Greene County was identified as a suspect wanted for multiple car thefts across the state. Paul Aiden Jones, 30, of Lawrence County, resisted arrest by members of the Greene...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says one of their employees, a civilian IT worker, has been arrested. According to a police report made public on social media, 57-year-old Gregory Galka was taken into custody and charged with child molesting. EPD says Galka has been an employee with the department since August last […]
INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is facing charges after an incident that happened while a man was in police custody. The IMPD said the incident came to light through a use of force review procedures and a report by another officer. After an investigation, a probable cause affidavit was filed […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police confirm detectives are working an active shooting investigation. Sgt. Ryan Adamson, the department's Public Information Officer, tells News 10 there are two victims from the shooting, which happened earlier Thursday morning. On Twitter, Sgt. Adamson said more information will be released later...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corban Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found: NOT GUILTY for murder. GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter. NOT guilty of intent to murder. GUILTY 4th degree assault. NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence. GUILTY wanton endangerment. Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shots fired call turned into a murder investigation. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says that after an address mix-up, officers got to a residence in the 2600 block of W Indiana Street. EPD says the person who made the emergency call met with units at the address and provided them […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Office of the Vanderburgh County Coroner has released information on a shooting victim. The coroner’s office has stated that Candilyn Michelle Sexton, 30, of Evansville, was shot and killed at a residence in the 2600 Block of W Indiana Street. The coroner’s office says that the preliminary results are that […]
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a male involved in a robbery at Kay Jewelers. The man entered Kay Jewelers on 4022 Western Ave. around closing time on Monday. He asked to look at a necklace and ran out of the store once he was handed the necklace.
