Wright County, MN

New Wright County Dairy Princesses Crowned

By Tim Matthews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Front: Jalyssa Beaudry and Brooklyn Decker, Back: Kieya Sargent, Natalie Neumann, Autumn Roskowiak, Katherine Hills. Not Pictured: Grace Zeidler) Wright County’s dairy industry has a new royal court as new Wright...

Austin Daily Herald

Mower County Dairy Banquet tickets on sale

Tickets for the 69th Mower County Dairy Banquet are now on sale. The Mower County Dairy Royalty will be crowned at the annual banquet on Saturday, April 2, at Lansing Corners Bar and Grill, just north of Austin. The event will begin with a silent scholarship auction at 11:30 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Howard Lake, MN
City
Maple Lake, MN
City
Buffalo, MN
Wright County, MN
Government
City
Cokato, MN
County
Wright County, MN
City
Otsego, MN
City
Monticello, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Amazing New Store In Rochester Planning To Open In April

Hey Rochester, Minnesota, are you ready for some good news? The super cute Real Deals store in town that was located near downtown just closed the doors at 525 6th Ave. NW because they are getting ready to open at their new location by Costco! Check out the videos and a few photos of the new place and see when they are planning to have their grand re-opening.
ROCHESTER, MN
North Country Public Radio

Goodbye, dairy princess. Hello, dairy ambassador

The parades will continue, but there won’t be any more dairy princesses. The organization in charge of what's been known as the Dairy Princess education and promotion program is changing its rules so boys and young men can compete for the first time this year. The program's perhaps best known for its annual Dairy Princess Parade through downtown Canton in St. Lawrence County.
CANTON, NY
Person
Brooklyn Decker
Sioux City Journal

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic. One woman saw the animal walking through Main Street. "I...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Dawn Stevens Leaving Fox 9: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis residents have started their mornings with Dawn Stevens on Fox 9 for over a decade now. So they were very dejected when Dawn Stevens announced she is leaving KMSP. She was with Fox 9 for years before she anchored the morning show, and it wouldn’t be the same without her. Her regular viewers and followers want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Some wonder if this is her retirement or if she will be on broadcast TV again. Stevens answered all these queries before signing off from Fox 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Dairy Industry#County Fairs#The Wright County Fair
Y-105FM

Wow! Trendy Women’s Store that Closed is Reopening in Rochester

An amazing trendy clothing store that was once open in downtown Rochester, Minnesota just announced some happy news. After being closed since July 2020, Primp is reopening in the Med City. Primp Just Announced They Are Reopening in Rochester, Minnesota. At the start of the pandemic, downtown Rochester was hit...
ROCHESTER, MN
Parades
Politics
Ice Cream
Facebook
Instagram
Y-105FM

New Cafe Opening Soon in Unique Location in Rochester

Right now, as I'm typing this story up, walls are being built for a brand new cafe in Rochester, Minnesota! This new space to relax is definitely something that is unique and new to our area...and it will have empanadas, which if you haven't had one of those, tell your taste buds to get ready for some fun!
ROCHESTER, MN
96.7 The River

MN Mansion Shrouded in Mystery & Rumors No Longer For Sale

My wife and I moved to Rogers, MN in 2020 just before COVID-19 hit and homes began going on the market for crazy prices. As we familiarized ourselves with the area, we discovered a private property in nearby Otsego that struck me as one of the most majestic homes I'd ever seen. Located on River Road NE (or County Highway 42), it sits atop an immaculately-kept lawn at the end of a gated driveaway. A private lake/pond can be seen to the left of the driveway and a private tennis court on the right. When viewing from Google Maps, an outdoor pool sits out front of the house and the Mississippi and Crow Rivers intersect just behind. It's truly a stunning piece of property.
ROGERS, MN

