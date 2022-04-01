ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Young leads surging Hawks past struggling Cavaliers 131-107

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIMQy_0ewI50rm00
Trae Young ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 31: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 31, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Hawks led from start to finish Thursday night as they whipped the Cavaliers 131-107 in Atlanta.

Trae Young led the way with 30 points as the Hawks won their fourth straight to earn no worse than a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Cedi Osman shines in the ashes of the Cavaliers defense

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in a lopsided affair. The Cleveland Cavaliers are spiraling without Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Dean Wade’s ability to provide defense both inside and out. The Cavs were able to get a great shooting day from Cedi Osman, and he even had a nice outing on defense, compared to the rest of the starters anyway.
NBA
WSB Radio

Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

ATLANTA — (AP) — Kevin Durant earned a new scoring record, though it was Danilo Gallinari and the Atlanta Hawks who celebrated with a postgame toast. Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Hawks overcame Durant's career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Hawks#Start To Finish#Cox Media Group
The Fayetteville Observer

UNC's Armando Bacot on ankle injury: 'My right foot would have to be cut off for me not to play tomorrow'

NEW ORLEANS — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said Sunday that Armando Bacot will be "ready to play tomorrow night" in the national championship game after the star forward hobbled off the court in the late stages of Saturday's 81-77 Final Four win over Duke. Bacot appeared to roll his right ankle with 5:18 remaining...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Hawks play the Nets on 4-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (40-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (40-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn. The Hawks are 24-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 22-17 record in games decided...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, and pick – 4/3/2022

The Philadelphia 76ers begin a three-game road trip as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. The 76ers demolished the Charlotte Hornets 144-114 at home on Saturday. Philadelphia snapped a three-game...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy