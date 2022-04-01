Wrong-Way Driver Suspect On The Run After Crashing Into OHP Cruiser

Breaking News Update 6:00 a.m. 4/1/2022:

OHP troopers have identified the suspect involved in a crash with an OHP Trooper on Friday morning.

Troopers identified the suspect as 35-year-old Gabriel Yeatman.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yateman is asked to call police.

This is a breaking news update, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a wrong-way driver who crashed into a state trooper before fleeing the scene.

OHP says it started after calls came in about a wrong-way driver along I-240 just after midnight on Thursday morning. A trooper set themselves up on the highway, in a position to try and stop the driver, but ended up in a head-on collision. The wrong-way driver then made a U-turn and attempted to flee the scene, heading eastbound on 240.

The trooper involved did not suffer serious injuries in the crash.

Another trooper attempted a tactical maneuver to try and stop the driver. The driver spun out briefly, but then regained control and got onto the off-ramp and then started to drive the wrong way along the I-240 service road. That's when he encountered another trooper, who fired shots at the vehicle.

Troopers say the suspect continued driving for about another mile after being shot at, before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Nobody was hit by the gunfire, troopers say.

According to authorities, two people were inside of the car at the time of the chase, the passenger has since been captured.

Police are now searching for the driver.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.