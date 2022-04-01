ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘Just the beginning’: For second time in 2 weeks, local group heads to Ukraine to help

By Ally Peters
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZmu6_0ewI44Qt00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, a local non-profit is traveling to Ukraine to help those impacted by the ongoing war .

This is the second time in roughly two weeks Guardians of Hope is making the trip to the war-torn country. The Rochester-based group serves communities across the world.

On this trip, Guardians of Hope is bringing roughly 50 suitcases filled with medical supplies.

“We’ve got things from tourniquets to IVs, to children’s medication, cold medication, we’ve got a whole list of stuff from a number of different people that really need these things over there,” said Cameron Knaub, the President of Guardians of Hope.

“Unfortunately, they don’t have access to medical supplies very easily, so unless it’s donated from another country, they just go without.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vX7vW_0ewI44Qt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wu4J1_0ewI44Qt00

Knaub, who is from Hilton, is going with four other area residents to Ukraine. First, they are flying into Poland, where they have set up a distribution center. Then, they will drive truckloads of items, like food, over to Ukraine.

“We actually have a number of people right near our distribution center that go in and out of Kiev and the other hot zones every day,” Knaub said. “When they go to bring people out, now they’re bringing trucks full of food and we’re able to pack baskets with enough food for 10 people for a week. They load their van up when they go into get people out and they leave all the food with those they can’t take.”

Knaub, who is a father of two, said when they’re in Ukraine, they don’t have a ton of time to be worried about safety because they’re so busy. However, they’ve definitely met a lot of very grateful and wonderful people.

“Most of Ukrainians last time were surprised to see an American in their borders,” Knaub said. “When we go through the checkpoints, they would ask for our passports and they look at us really funny every time because they’re wondering why we’re there. Then when we told them why we were there, they were very, very happy.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38n2aD_0ewI44Qt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nq0P_0ewI44Qt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGZL5_0ewI44Qt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OcDjZ_0ewI44Qt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5mIa_0ewI44Qt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GMlm_0ewI44Qt00

While Guardians of Hope plans to stay in Ukraine for a week this time, they say their mission is just beginning. Their goal is to continue bringing a little hope to the hopeless.

“Everything that we do, that’s the driving passion behind it,” Knaub said. “You’ve got number of people, millions of people, who have traveled from the west side to the east side, they’ve got what’s on their back, and maybe a little bit more. Even if we can provide a little bit of hope to them today with food, shelter, clothing, things that they need, that’s our goal.”

Hilton family desperate to adopt Ukrainian boy now in bomb shelter

So far, Guardians of Hope has raised thousands of dollars for food, medical supplies, toys for orphanages, and more. Knaub said he really appreciates all the support from those in the Western New York.

“It’s amazing. It’s been unbelievable to see the amount of people that want to get behind what’s going on,” Knaub said. “Thank you to everybody in the Rochester area that’s done so much to support us.”

Guardians of Hope is still looking for monetary and medical donations for those in Ukraine.

You can support them by donating to their Ukrainian Relief Project. Click here for details .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC

11K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poland, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
International Business Times

Ukraine Calls For More Arms, Says Russia Destroying Fuel And Food Depots

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces as his government said Moscow's forces were targeting the country's fuel and food depots. U.S. President Joe Biden's three-day tour of Europe ended with comments suggesting Washington was taking a much...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Look At Us#Local Group#Charity#Guardians Of Hope
Daily Mail

British Army veteran, 50, tells how he destroyed Russian tank convoy in night-time ambush in south of Ukraine after he joined 100 strong militia

A British Army veteran has told how he blew up a Russian tank convoy in a night-time ambush in Ukraine, to halt the Kremlin advance. Former Royal Artillery gunner Zac West, 50, from Worcester is part of a 100-strong militia defending the lives and homes of the people of Zaporizhzhya on the Dnieper river, in the embattled south of the country.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine should give up

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy