Man on a date charged in woman’s murder after fight over bowling ball, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man and charged him with a woman’s murder after police say there was an argument over a bowling ball.

Lakevia Jackson, 31, was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center, an entertainment venue with a skating rink, bowling alley and more, just before 11 p.m. on March 18.

Jackson shared a child with Atlanta-based, Grammy Award-winning rapper Young Thug.

Investigators say that 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood was on a date at the Metro Fun Center when he got into an argument with Jackson’s family, who was bowling on an adjacent lane.

Once everyone had left the building, police say two women began to argue and someone from each side of the argument got guns from their cars and began shooting. One shooter got into a car and continued to fire as they drove away.

Jackson was shot during the exchange of gunfire and died from her injuries. Her mother told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden she wanted her daughter to be remembered as “sweet, kind and loving.”

Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, APD’s Homicide Commander, said that Fleetwood has been arrested 16 times before on an array of charges, including fraud, narcotics, fleeing police and criminal trespass.

Fleetwood is now being charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“We talk about conflict resolution time and time again, and once again, this is an escalated dispute over a bowling ball,” he said.

Woolfolk added that 41% of homicides in Atlanta this year stem from escalating disputes.

Fleetwood is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday morning.

