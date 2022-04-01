ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man on a date charged in woman’s murder after fight over bowling ball, Atlanta police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04A3Tq_0ewI3hku00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man and charged him with a woman’s murder after police say there was an argument over a bowling ball.

Lakevia Jackson, 31, was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center, an entertainment venue with a skating rink, bowling alley and more, just before 11 p.m. on March 18.

Jackson shared a child with Atlanta-based, Grammy Award-winning rapper Young Thug.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say that 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood was on a date at the Metro Fun Center when he got into an argument with Jackson’s family, who was bowling on an adjacent lane.

Once everyone had left the building, police say two women began to argue and someone from each side of the argument got guns from their cars and began shooting. One shooter got into a car and continued to fire as they drove away.

Jackson was shot during the exchange of gunfire and died from her injuries. Her mother told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden she wanted her daughter to be remembered as “sweet, kind and loving.”

Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, APD’s Homicide Commander, said that Fleetwood has been arrested 16 times before on an array of charges, including fraud, narcotics, fleeing police and criminal trespass.

Fleetwood is now being charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“We talk about conflict resolution time and time again, and once again, this is an escalated dispute over a bowling ball,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Woolfolk added that 41% of homicides in Atlanta this year stem from escalating disputes.

Fleetwood is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday morning.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Check out more stories from
WSB Radio
WSB Radio

34K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trial set for Georgia man who claims victim yelling racial slurs led to deadly shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. — A judge scheduled an April trial for a biracial man charged with murder in the 2020 shooting of a teenage girl on a Georgia highway. Defense attorneys for Marc Wilson say he fired his gun in self-defense the night of June 14, 2020, when a pickup truck tried to run his car off the road as people inside yelled racist slurs. A passenger in the truck, 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, died after being struck by a bullet.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
iheart.com

13-Year-Old Boy Punches Out Car Thief Who Stole His Mom’s Car

A woman steals a car in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The only problem for her is that the owner of the car’s 13-year-old son was asleep in it when it was stolen. The teen then wakes up and realizes that’s not his mom driving so he punches the car thief in the face several time to get her to stop.
TULSA, OK
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jonesboro traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in DeKalb murder case

A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case. Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.
JONESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Murder#Bowling Alley#Wsb Tv News#Channel 2 S#Apd
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dunkin’ Donuts worker who fatally punched customer for using racial slur is sentenced to house arrest

A former Dunkin’ Donuts employee who killed a customer with a single punch for calling him a racial slur has been sentenced to two years of house arrest.Corey Pujols, 27, will also complete 200 hours of community service and attend an anger management course after pleading guilty to felony battery under a deal with prosecutors in Hillsborough County, Florida. Pujols was originally charged with aggravated assault for the death of a 77-year-old customer in May 2021 who prosecutors said called the Dunkin’s worker a racial slur twice. Police said the white customer, Vonelle Cook, became abusive and called Pujols...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

22-year-old confessed in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old has confessed to killing a bystander at a DeKalb County gas station earlier this month, police say. DeKalb County Police said the man is in jail after confessing his involvement in a deadly shooting by a Shell gas station along Covington Highway on March 3. Investigators said they have also recovered the gun used the night of the incident.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ATLANTA, GA
Miami Herald

Woman dies after she’s pinned under car during fight in hospital garage, GA cops say

A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
ACCIDENTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy