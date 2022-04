It's lit in Turks & Caicos now that Drake and Jack Harlow have linked for an island vacation. The pair of hitmakers know how to travel in style as they're afforded all of the luxuries that come with being a chart-topping, global superstar, and they shared a few photos and videos of their fun in the sun. Fans have been enjoying both rappers revealing private moments that include them playfully trolling one another.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO