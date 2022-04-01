ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Reeds Inc. (REED) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth...

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Reuters

BlackBerry misses Q4 revenue estimates, cybersecurity unit growth flat

March 31 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) reported fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates as growth at its cybersecurity business, its biggest, was flat due to increased competition. U.S.-listed shares of the Canadian security-software provider and former mobile phone-maker dropped 5% in extended trading. BlackBerry has been losing...
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +0.54% inched 0.54% higher to $178.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.34%. rising 0.34% to 4,545.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.40%. rising 0.40% to 34,818.27....
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Biocept

Biocept BIOC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Biocept will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Biocept bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Splash Beverage Announces Latest Earnings Report, Reveals 391% Increase In Year-End Revenue

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year period ended December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the company’s annual report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions, contains additional information, and is posted at https://splashbeveragegroup.com/.
Benzinga

Where Independence Realty Trust Stands With Analysts

Independence Realty Trust IRT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Independence Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $28.95 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $27.75.
Benzinga

Peering Into Lockheed Martin Corporation's Recent Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Corporation's (NYSE:LMT) short percent of float has risen 14.02% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.32 million shares sold short, which is 1.22% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $9.77 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for RCM Technologies's stock is 380.0K as of 13:31 EST. This is 734.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 92 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was UiPath (NYSE:PATH). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX). Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) saw the most significant move of...
Benzinga

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) Releases Q4, Full-Year Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com LTRY, a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, is reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 revenue for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021. Q4 revenue totaled $21.5 million, an increase of $18.2 million over the previous year, with full-year revenue of $68.5 million, an increase of $61 million over 2020 numbers.
