Reeds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com LTRY, a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, is reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 revenue for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021. Q4 revenue totaled $21.5 million, an increase of $18.2 million over the previous year, with full-year revenue of $68.5 million, an increase of $61 million over 2020 numbers.
