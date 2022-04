How often do Ramadan, Passover, and Easter overlap?. The last two are often close together, especially since Passover is an eight-day holiday offering a week’s worth of opportunity to sync up. Passover comes at the same time on the Hebrew calendar each year, beginning on the 15th day of the Hebrew month Nisan, but this date varies on the Gregorian calendar. Easter Sunday, too, isn’t always on the same date; it can fall anywhere from late March to late April.

RELIGION ・ 9 HOURS AGO