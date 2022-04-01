ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut police departments warn of higher fines for distracted driving

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago
Connecticut police departments kicked off their annual campaign to stop distracted drivers as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Police say fines have increased and violating Connecticut's distracted-driving laws can be costly.

Drivers who are ticketed will be fined $200 for the first offense, $375 for the second offense, and $625 for the third and subsequent offenses.

Stamford and Norwalk police departments are two of many departments cracking down on distracted driving.

The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" enforcement period begins today and was started by the Connecticut Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Police say there were nearly 5,000 crashes attributed to distracted driving in Connecticut in 2020.

Connecticut law prohibits the use of any hand-held mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.

Quigley
2d ago

Cell phones are the worst things to happen to driving, It's even worse than drunk driving, Because everybody does it, Even cops!☎️🚘

