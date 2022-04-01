ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Chatbots are getting smarter — and nicer, too

By Joann Muller
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

Customer service chatbots are becoming kinder, smarter and even more helpful, thanks to huge leaps in artificial intelligence. Why it matters: Chatbots can be aggravating if their formulaic responses don't provide the help you're searching for — what customer service experts refer to as "the spiral of misery," per the New...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios
Axios

85K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

86M+

Views

Related
Austin 360

At SXSW, Mark Zuckerberg says metaverse is 'Holy Grail' of social experience

The metaverse will bring the next iteration of the internet and unlock new opportunities for the creator economy, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a session at South by Southwest. Zuckerberg wasn't in Austin in person, instead virtually joining in on the Tuesday event titled "Into the...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

AI Predictions for 2022 and Beyond

We have all been down the same train of thought regarding artificial intelligence, thanks to sci-fi films peppered throughout the history of Hollywood: Artificial intelligence is too dangerous. However, as time has proven over and over again, humankind is unable to duplicate the same kind of AI that we see in the movies..yet. Any attempt at creating artificial intelligence is garnered towards machine learning and semantic similarity. We’re still a long way from sentient A.I, but here’s what’s going on in the industry and what we can expect moving forward.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#The New York Times#Ai#Gartner
YubaNet

Could the internet be driven by climate-friendly “natural intelligence”? Global network of solar-powered servers shows how

The energy requirements of the Internet, the devices and systems using it and the servers that support it are responsible for greenhouse gas emissions equal to that of the global airline industry, and this carbon cost is growing rapidly with the expansion of blockchain-enabled transactions: The carbon footprint of a single Ethereum transaction is equivalent to nearly 329,000 credit card transactions.
INTERNET
Motley Fool

4 Steps to Take Before Buying Your First NFT

Read this before dipping your toes into the NFT waters. NFTs are changing the way we own items online, but it's good to be clear on why you want to buy one. Research will help you decide which NFT platform you want to use, which NFT to buy, and what the costs will be.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Amazon
The US Sun

What can you do in the metaverse in 2022?

METAVERSE is an increasingly common term for all things related to cryptocurrency and beyond. You've likely heard of cryptocurrency or seen ape NFTs appearing on your favourite celebrity's Twitter profiles but what can you actually do in the metaverse?. What can you do in the metaverse in 2022?. If you're...
MARKETS
marketplace.org

What does it mean to “destroy” an algorithm?

The Federal Trade Commission recently reached a settlement with WW International, the company formerly known as Weight Watchers. The FTC and Department of Justice accused WW of illegally collecting data from children as young as 8 without their parents’ permission through a weight loss app called Kurbo. That data...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

A New Law Would Force Facebook Messenger and Apple iMessage to Talk to Each Other. Here's How

Landmark European Union legislation could mean WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Apple's iMessage will have to let their users communicate with one another. Approved by EU members on Friday and awaiting official adoption, the Digital Markets Act is aimed at regulating massive "gatekeeper" providers, requiring them to exchange more information between services and provide space for smaller platforms to thrive in the market. In theory, it could allow consumers to choose between installing Siri or Alexa on their smartphone, regardless of what device they owned.
TECHNOLOGY
WCNC

The text that claims you're getting too many spam texts IS spam

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scam texts are everywhere. Chances are you’ve received a few of the ones listed below:. "We accidentally surcharged your phone bill last month…." "Due to the pandemic, everyone is getting free Netflix….." "Your parcel couldn't be delivered..." "Your debit card is being blocked…."...
GREENSBORO, NC
PCMag

Do You Care About the Metaverse More Than Mark Zuckerberg?

AUSTIN–At an event celebrating in-person networking for its first time since 2019, Mark Zuckerberg appeared by video to tout the joys of meeting via augmented and virtual reality in what he’s chosen to call the "metaverse." "I believe the metaverse is the next chapter of the internet,” the...
INTERNET
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
TechRadar

Adobe too gets into metaverse bandwagon with AR/VR tools

Even as metaverse becomes an all-consuming buzz in the tech world, software major Adobe previewed its new 3D and augmented reality (AR) shopping tools for immersive experiences. It also announced, at the Adobe Summit, innovations for designing, creating and delivering engaging and realistic virtual experiences. Among these new innovations is...
SOFTWARE
Axios

Meta researcher using AI to address Wikipedia's gender gap

Meta researcher Angela Fan is employing a novel approach to get Wikipedia to include more biographies of women: She's using AI to write the rough drafts. Why it matters: Only about 20 percent of those profiled on the online encyclopedia are women, and many other groups are underrepresented on the site.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Engadget

Google tweaks Search and News results to direct people to trusted sources

Is rolling out some updates for and it hopes will reduce the spread of misinformation. Since last June, the company has applied labels to results for "rapidly evolving topics," which include things like breaking news and viral videos that are spreading quickly. It may suggest checking back later for more details as they become clearer. Starting in the US (in English) today, the labels will include some information literacy tips.
INTERNET
Fast Company

E-commerce is eating retail. So what are consumers eating?

More than 10 years have passed since Marc Andreessen quipped that “software is eating the world.” In that time, e-commerce has reached as much as a 15% share of retail and Amazon’s revenue alone grew from $60 to nearly $500 billion. In a show of just how much software is eating retail, longtime e-commerce holdout grocery joined the party in force in 2020, setting online sales on a trajectory toward 20% of total U.S. grocery consumption by 2026. But grocery’s software evolution has gone way beyond digital storefronts and online payment systems. With the help of AI, the e-commerce value offering is now shifting dramatically from being about “endless choices” to being about “just the choices that are exactly right for you.” In fact, I would argue that AI will disrupt retail even more in the next 10 years than did e-commerce over the previous 20. And grocery will be the tip of the spear. Here are some predictions for what to expect:
RETAIL
Axios

Truth Social misses another deadline as users report waitlist issues

Former President Trump’s social media app Truth Social remains unavailable for many, despite promises that it would be "fully operational" in the U.S. by yesterday. Why it matters: Trump fans flooded into a SPAC that agreed to take Truth Social public, and could lose their investments if the app doesn't get its act together.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
85K+
Followers
38K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy