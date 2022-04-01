Landowners in Iowa resist companies' plans to create carbon-capture pipelines

Boris Johnson has come down against onshore wind farms in the cabinet row which has delayed the publication of his energy security strategy.His comments dismayed environmentalists who believe that the development of onshore wind power is a vital part of the UK’s move towards net zero carbon emissions by the 2050 target.Environment think tank Green Alliance said it was “absolutely bizarre” to seemingly exclude one of the UK’s cheapest energy sources from the nation’s future power mix.The prime minister had been reported to be leaning towards business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s drive for the relaxation of planning rules to allow...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO