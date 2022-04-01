ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Landowners in Iowa resist companies' plans to create carbon-capture pipelines

By Iowa Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Three carbon capture pipelines have been proposed...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

EPA eyes new rule for gas-fired power plants

EPA Administrator Michael Regan confirmed earlier this month that his agency plans to focus on gas-fired power in its updated carbon rule for new power plants. But how to do it raises a barrage of legal and technological questions that will have implications for how — and whether — the United States can decarbonize its power grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGRZ TV

Some cities have outlawed new natural gas hookups but there’s no nationwide ban

From stoves to hot water, natural gas is used to power many homes and businesses across the United States. A byproduct of using that energy source is methane — a greenhouse gas that has 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. In April 2021, President Joe Biden made a commitment to reduce U.S. methane emissions by at least 50% by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Ethanol#Climate Change
The Independent

‘Absolutely bizarre’: Dismay from climate campaigners as PM comes out against onshore wind farms

Boris Johnson has come down against onshore wind farms in the cabinet row which has delayed the publication of his energy security strategy.His comments dismayed environmentalists who believe that the development of onshore wind power is a vital part of the UK’s move towards net zero carbon emissions by the 2050 target.Environment think tank Green Alliance said it was “absolutely bizarre” to seemingly exclude one of the UK’s cheapest energy sources from the nation’s future power mix.The prime minister had been reported to be leaning towards business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s drive for the relaxation of planning rules to allow...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
POLITICS
One Green Planet

Biden Reinstates California’s Ability to Set Limits on Climate-Warming Emissions on Cars

A win for the environment! The Biden administration is letting California set its own climate-warming emission limits on cars once again. California is the most populated state in the U.S. and has often been a role model for other states with implementing environmental laws and regulations. California recently became the first state to make a plan to combat microplastics, many cities have banned fur, and some airports have even banned plastic water bottles. It’s clear that California is often a leader in environmental regulation, and many states have followed their lead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Occidental plans 70 plants to capture carbon from air by 2035

(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp., the shale giant backed by Warren Buffett, plans to build 70 carbon capture facilities around the world by 2035 that will each remove as much as 1 million tons per year of the greenhouse gas directly from the atmosphere. Construction on the first, $1 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gmauthority.com

State Of Washington To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2030

Washington state is set to ban the sale of most new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030. A bill signed into law by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week indicates the state will instruct its interagency electric vehicle coordinating council to complete a scoping plan by December 31st, 2023, which will outline how to achieve the 2030 target. The measure, known as Clean Cars 2030, is described as “the most aggressive state target in the U.S. for the phaseout of gasoline cars,” setting a goal of outlawing the sale of such vehicles five earlier than California’s much-talked-about 2035 deadline.
Bismarck Tribune

Carbon dioxide pipeline proposed for North Dakota a hot topic among landowners

Kurt Swenson and his wife live in Oliver County where a pipeline developer seeks to inject carbon dioxide emissions below their land. The farm has been in his wife’s family for 111 years. While he says he does not oppose the project and that such an effort “can be a great thing for North Dakota,” he told landowners gathered in Bismarck on Wednesday that aspects of it give him pause.
BISMARCK, ND
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy