NBA

Anthony Davis & Duke players make Chris Broussard's Under Duress list ' FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho's under duress this week according to Chris Broussard? Watch to...

www.foxsports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis aiming for Friday return, LeBron James to test ankle

Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Chris Broussard
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
FOX Sports

Bobby Wagner signs five-year deal with Los Angeles Rams

The rich are getting richer. After adding Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, the Los Angeles Rams are adding another star to the mix in hopes of defending their Super Bowl title in 2022, signing linebacker Bobby Wagner. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wagner is inking a...
NFL
FOX Sports

Five reasons the Phoenix Suns are NBA title favorites

Here’s a stat for you (courtesy of John Schuhmann at NBA.com): Since the NBA began compiling play-by-play data, only two teams — the Warriors in 2014-15 and again in 2016-17 — have finished in the top three on both offense and defense. Both those squads won the...
NBA
The Spun

Anthony Davis Returning Friday: NBA World Reacts

Davis hasn’t played since Feb. 14. He’s been through another injury-plagued season. His return could be the spark the Lakers need to save their season and somehow get into the postseason. “Lakers star Anthony Davis plans to return Friday vs. the Pelicans, barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,”...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Play Against Pelicans

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have missed a combined 60 games in 2021-22, derailing the Los Angeles Lakers season. Davis has been out since Feb. 16, when he sprained his foot in the last game before the All-Star break. That’s been the 29-year-old’s second month-plus break this season, as he previously paused with an MCL sprain between December and January.
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
Sports
FOX Sports

White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for 1st 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson appealed when the penalty, which originally included a three-game suspension,...
MLB
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson delays contract talks in 'unique' approach

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has all the leverage to negotiate a mammoth contract this offseason. The lightning-quick gunslinger is entering his fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season. Jackson has already established himself as one of the most effective dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. He has gone 37-12 as the starter in the regular season and has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over his four-year career. That includes a standout 2019 campaign when he was named the NFL's MVP.
NFL
FOX Sports

What led to Tom Brady-Bruce Arians conflict? I THE HERD

Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his reaction to Bruce Arians' coaching retirement and break down the coach's relationship with Tom Brady. He also explains how conflict rose between Brady and Arians.
NFL
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield Vs. Drew Lock: Which QB is Seahawks' best bet? I THE HERD

All signs point to Seattle for Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Colin Cowherd lays out why the move to the Seahawks could lead to a moment of clarity of Baker. But with Drew Lock throwing his hat in the ring, Colin is forced to defend Baker. Watch as he weighs the two quarterback against each other and decides who would be a better fit for Seattle.
NFL

