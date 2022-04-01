On strike for a year, coal miners in Alabama are ready to go back to work

In two different parts of the country, two Amazon union elections hang in the balance. On Staten Island in New York, workers have been voting on a unionizing effort that was started by a former employee who was fired two years ago. Another election in Bessemer, Ala., is a do-over after complaints about company practices during the first vote. For more on all this, we're joined by NPR's Andrea Hsu. Andrea, lots of drama, lots of suspense here; catch us up on where we are with the count.

