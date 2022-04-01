ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch Lido Pimienta in concert from World Cafe Live

By XPN
knau.org
 2 days ago

As part of World Cafe's 30th anniversary, World Cafe presents a live video webcast concert with Lido Pimienta from World Cafe...

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

Related
Austin 360

Live music in Austin: From free SXSW shows to concerts by Gunna, Jason Isbell, more

For those who don’t have a South by Southwest badge or wristband, here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for March 17-23. SXSW public concerts at Auditorium Shores and Waterloo Park. You don’t need no stinkin’ badges for this pair of SXSW-presented three-night runs. The Auditorium Shores series of free concerts, a longstanding SXSW tradition, go from 5 to 10 p.m., beginning Thursday with an all-Austin bill of Golden Dawn Arkestra, Heartless Bastards, Trail of Dead, Kalu & the Electric Joint and Croy & the Boys. Friday’s rock lineup includes Sammy Hagar & the Circle, the Warning, the Dumes and Jane & the Jungle. Saturday’s bill features Houndmouth, Mt. Joy and Susannah Joffe. The ticketed Waterloo Park shows begin at 7 p.m. and are $95 each for Young Thug and Gunna on Thursday, Kygo with Frank Walker and Forester on Friday, and Shawn Mendez with Sebastián Yatra on Saturday. waterloogreenway.org and sxsw.com. — P.B.
AUSTIN, TX
xpn.org

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2012

We were introduced to new voices like Alabama Shakes, Alt-J, Kishi Bashi and Lianne La Havas. Lana Del Rey released her major label debut, Born To Die, along with Frank Ocean's Channel Orange.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Billboard

Paul Simon Shopping Simon & Garfunkel Recorded Royalties

A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
AFP

Jon Batiste: jazz master leading this year's Grammy pack

This year's Grammys shortlists feature a number of bona fide pop megastars including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and overnight sensation Olivia Rodrigo. The sleeper nominations frontrunner -- who nabbed three Grammy nods in past years but has yet to win -- will go up against flashy, big-budget releases from artists including Bieber and Rodrigo in major categories including Album and Record of the Year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

Rising Reggae Star Lila Iké Embraces Self Care in Dark Times on New Song ‘True Love’

Click here to read the full article. Budding reggae star Lila Iké embraces kindness, care, and warmth on her first new song of 2022, “True Love.” The swooning cut, Iké explained in a statement, came from a freestyle she did about a year ago as she tried to parse the emotional turmoil and heaviness of the pandemic. The result is a self-care anthem, arriving with a music video — directed by Ayana Rivière — that finds Iké crooning the song on a beach, in the stars, and then a sprawling field, from which she ascends to the heavens in the clip’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Live Video#World Cafe#Colombian#Canadian
Middletown Press

How to Buy Tickets to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour is expected to be one of the hottest events of the summer. More from Variety. The pop star will travel across the globe,...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
MUSIC
CBS News

Watch: 'Countdown to the GRAMMYs' Streaming on CBS News Los Angeles

Ahead of Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards, Suzanne Marques had a chance to sit with some extraordinary performers and producers nominated for the coveted prize honoring outstanding achievement In the music Industry,. "Countdown To The Grammys" will air exclusively on CBS News Los Angeles, our live 24/7 streaming channel. You can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

Penguin Cafe release new live version of Coriolis

Penguin Cafe have shared a new live video of Coriolis, which you can watch below. The original featured on the band's debut album, A Matter Of Life..., originally released in 2011 and now being reissued by Erased Tapes as A Matter Of Life... 2001 on April 29. "The version of...
ROCK MUSIC
ABC4

Utahn competing in ‘American Song Contest’

UTAH (ABC4) – America will be getting its own version of Eurovision and all 50 states and U.S. territories will be represented. American Song Contest, an American music reality competition series will feature artists from across the U.S. who will compete for Best Original Song. It will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. […]
UTAH STATE
Popculture

Ice-T Fronts a Grammy-Winning Metal Band Most 'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Don't Know About

Most Law & Order: SVU fans know that series star Ice-T started out as a rapper before becoming an actor, but many may not be aware that he also fronts a Grammy-winning metal band. For more than three decades, Ice T has been the vocalist for Body Count, a hardcore metal band hailing from Los Angeles. In 2021, Body Count took home the Best Metal Performance award at the Grammys, for the song "Bum-Rush," which was the second single from their most recent album, 2020's Carnivore.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy