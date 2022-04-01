ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Community remembers pandemic leader Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage

By Aprile Rickert
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvabC_0ewHySOk00 There’s a picture of Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage that her colleague, Ruth Carrico, says shows her essence.

Carrico, an Advanced Practical Registered Nurse, took the photo in January 2021 at LouVax , the city’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Broadbent Arena. In it, Hartlage is smiling behind her purple and teal mask. She’s wearing a safety vest and a strand of pearls.

“I’m like, ‘Who’s going to wear pearls at a mass vaccination event?’” Carrico said. “Well, SarahBeth did. She was all business but she was going to do it with a level of grace and a level of elegance.”

Hartlage, associate medical director at the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness , died unexpectedly March 16 while at a conference in Orlando. The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released her cause of death and said it could be three months before they do. She was 36.

Hartlage was a force in leading COVID vaccine and testing efforts in the city, including operations at LouVax and, later, its mobile missions.

Carrico, who had experience with mass vaccinations, was brought on early to help with operations at LouVax.

“I don’t think we’ll ever have another community event that involves public health without thinking about her,” Carrico said. “And I think our community owes her an incredible debt of gratitude for what she did and … the groundwork she laid.”

Hartlage started with the health department in September 2020, just a few months before COVID vaccines became available nationwide. Dr. Sarah Moyer, director at the department, said Hartlage stepped up to the task of leading the vaccine efforts.

“S he didn’t hesitate to embrace the work,” Moyer said in an email.

“She had a gift of taking complex information and explaining it simply. She was committed to sharing the facts about all things COVID, especially the vaccines. She cared deeply about our community and, like any caring and compassionate physician, wanted to empower as many people [as] she could to protect themselves.”

During its operation from January to April 2021, LouVax staff and volunteers provided more than 100,000 COVID vaccines to the community.

Then the health department transitioned to mobile missions , taking the testing, vaccines and information directly to those in communities which may have had lesser access to the mass vaccination site.

“SarahBeth was focused on, ‘We have got to take vaccination to the individuals, to the community,” Carrico said. “‘We’ve got to go to areas where people may not feel comfortable getting a vaccine or where people may not know [how] to get a vaccine.’”

EvaMelissa Astudillo leads business and strategic development at La Casita Center , an organization serving Louisville’s Latino community. She said the partnership with the health department was crucial.

Working with the health department, La Casita provided COVID information to the community. They worked together to deliver the more than 1,700 COVID vaccines during 12 mobile clinics – of the nearly 500 the health department has done across the city.

“The health department, and Dr. Hartlage, was very intentional in making sure all the communities were having that access to the tools, resources, so that we all could do the best that we can for our families to be safe and healthy,” Astudillo said.

“And I think that’s going to be a huge part of the legacy of Dr. Hartlage.”

Hartlage also participated in Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s regular COVID briefings, providing updates on community transmission levels and government guidance.

Fischer said she left a “legendary reputation” with the city and the health department and praised her work in organizing such a massive vaccination effort.

“She responded in an amazing fashion,” he said. “There was so much joy in that facility because people just wanted to help. Retired nurses, nursing students, the nursing association … it was an incredible group of professionals that came together.”

Barbara Lee, a retired Registered Nurse in Louisville, was one of them. She started volunteering at LouVax in February 2021 and has stayed on to assist with the mobile missions.

She recalls an event at the Smoketown Family Wellness Center when they first started giving the shots to kids.

“She had gone to Target and bought every kid-friendly Band-Aid design that she could find so that the kids could come in and pick their own Band-Aid before they got a shot,” Lee said. “I think it’s very telling about compassion, understanding.”

She said she knows that those who worked most closely with Hartlage will carry her mission for public health forward.

“What we saw was something pretty special and somebody really special involved in that and I don’t think I’ll forget that,” Lee said.

During her last appearance at a weekly COVID briefing, March 8, Hartlage looked back on the first two years of the pandemic and the city’s COVID response, particularly the vaccine effort she helped lead.

“The big takeaway for me is that we were able to see what talented people can do when they are empowered to do good work,” she said. “It was a monumental undertaking and it honestly was a huge amount of work but it was also a huge amount of fun.

“It was a privilege to do that work and to be a part of it and I’ll treasure that forever.”

Dr. Moyer, the health department’s director, said they will continue to mourn the loss of Hartlage and continue her mission.

“We will honor her through our work and commitment of doing all we can to create a healthy Louisville where everyone and every community can thrive,” Moyer said.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the Smoketown Family Wellness Center.

Comments / 1

Related
Romesentinel.com

Despite pandemic, Jervis bustles to meet community needs

ROME — With 2021 including five months of “service by appointment only,” and only seven months of unrestricted services, Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., managed to weather the storm — and navigate the challenges of the COVID pandemic — while still providing a vast array of services.
ROME, NY
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Orlando, KY
Wave 3

Louisville teacher Whitney Webster honored after unexpected death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whitney Webster Day was observed today at Johnsontown Road Elementary School, where her former students paid tribute to her after she died in January of a brain aneurism. Students were able to participate in activities that the teacher enjoyed, such as morning bubbles, a petting zoo,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
TheConversationAU

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
Person
Barbara Lee
KOMU

Facebook group helps Columbia community throughout pandemic

COLUMBIA -- Two years ago, Melissa Rubio-Hernandez and a friend started a Facebook group in an attempt to help others at the start of the pandemic. She said she started worrying about community members who might not be able to leave their homes or access basic necessities in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak — like her elderly neighbors, people with disabilities or low-income residents.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy