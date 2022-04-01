ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Team investigating 14-year-old’s death on free-fall ride speaks out

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State leaders investigating the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who died after he fell from a free-fall ride at Icon Park, held a news conference on Friday morning.

Nikki Fried, the commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, said there is still a lot we don’t know about the investigation.

Fried said investigators aren’t going to jump to any conclusions about the accident until the investigation is complete.

Fried said state leaders have hired a team of forensic engineers from Quest Engineering and Failure Analysis.

The engineers are experts who previously worked with her office during the sandblaster accident in Daytona Beach in 2018.

Fried said that based on the teams findings, state leaders will decide if they need to make changes to the rules under their existing authorities.

“We are pulling back lots of layers here and we are not going to jump to any conclusions until the facts are known and the information is provided to us because that would not be fair to the family,” Fried said.

Rep. Geraldine Thompson told Channel 9 that she is working on legislation to address any problems identified and will call it the “Tyre Sampson bill.”

A vigil was held last night in Missouri, where the teen was from.

“As a mother, it hurts. As a football family, it hurts. So I stand with the mother. I stand with the family. It’s a loss for all of us,” said Victoria Smith.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services conducted an initial inspection of the ride in December and found no deficiencies.

The accident report said the ride did not malfunction and the teen was over the weight limit.

ICON Park released the following statement:

“We commend the diligence and thoroughness that Commissioner Fried and the team at the Florida Department of Agriculture have shown as they investigate the operation of the Slingshot Group’s Orlando FreeFall ride.

“ICON Park looks forward to working with elected officials, regulators, and the amusement industry to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again.

“As the landlord at ICON Park, our mission is to provide safe family entertainment. We rely on our tenants to be experts at what they do.

“In the interests of public safety, ICON Park has demanded that the SlingShot Group suspend not only the operation of Orlando FreeFall, but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot.”

Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
WIS-TV

14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district. Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call...
