Rochdale have no new injuries ahead of Swindon clash

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has no new injury issues ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Swindon.

Josh Andrews will hope to feature having returned from injury against Crawley last weekend, before remaining on the bench in the midweek victory over Carlisle.

Tahvon Campbell and James Ball are long-term absentees with a broken foot and groin injury respectively.

The pair were ruled out for the season earlier this week.

Swindon will be without top scorer Harry McKirdy for the trip north.

McKirdy suffered a calf injury in training, although head coach Ben Garner confirmed it will not keep the 18-goal forward out for the remainder of the season.

Garner does though have some good news with left-back Joe Tomlinson and forward Louie Barry available again after injury.

Key midfielder Louis Reed will be missing as he serves the second game of a two-match suspension following his dismissal against Sutton.

