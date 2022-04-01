ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rochdale have no new injuries ahead of Swindon clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojIOr_0ewHyMLc00

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has no new injury issues ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Swindon.

Josh Andrews will hope to feature having returned from injury against Crawley last weekend, before remaining on the bench in the midweek victory over Carlisle.

Tahvon Campbell and James Ball are long-term absentees with a broken foot and groin injury respectively.

The pair were ruled out for the season earlier this week.

Swindon will be without top scorer Harry McKirdy for the trip north.

McKirdy suffered a calf injury in training, although head coach Ben Garner confirmed it will not keep the 18-goal forward out for the remainder of the season.

Garner does though have some good news with left-back Joe Tomlinson and forward Louie Barry available again after injury.

Key midfielder Louis Reed will be missing as he serves the second game of a two-match suspension following his dismissal against Sutton.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

Harry McKirdy boost for Swindon ahead of Sutton showdown

Swindon will welcome back top scorer Harry McKirdy for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton at the County Ground. McKirdy has served a two-match ban after picking up 10 bookings and will be a boost to Ben Garner’s attacking options. Garner has revealed an unnamed player is...
SOCCER
newschain

Illness reduces Rochdale’s ranks ahead of visit of Salford

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale has revealed some of his players have been affected by illness ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Salford in Sky Bet League Two. Two unnamed players are doubtful and will be assessed on the day of the game. Liam Kelly has also been ill but has...
SPORTS
newschain

No new worries for Port Vale ahead of Mansfield clash

Port Vale appear to have no fresh injury problems ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Mansfield. Vale defender James Gibbons is out due to ankle ligament damage suffered earlier this month. Defender Dan Jones (hamstring) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (back) are also sidelined, along with...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Mckirdy
Person
Ben Garner
Person
Louie Barry
Person
Robbie Stockdale
Person
Louis Reed
Person
Tahvon Campbell
newschain

Sutton boss Matt Gray dealing with injury crisis ahead of Tranmere clash

Sutton manager Matt Gray has an injury crisis to deal with ahead of the clash with fellow promotion-contenders Tranmere. Gray could only name three outfield players on the bench for the midweek defeat to Swindon. Ten players were ruled out through injury, including every central midfielder, meaning the club recalled...
SOCCER
newschain

Colin Kazim-Richards injury blow for Derby ahead of Coventry clash

Colin Kazim-Richards will miss out for Derby in their crucial Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Coventry. The 35-year-old striker came off on a stretcher with an ankle injury towards the end of the Rams’ defeat to Blackburn on Tuesday and has been ruled out of the Saturday lunchtime match.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rochdale#Swindon#Sky Bet League
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Cambridge to check on Shilow Tracey ahead of MK Dons clash

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner is set to make changes for the clash with MK Dons. Shilow Tracey will be assessed after he was unable to complete a training session earlier in the week. The manager said Lorent Tolaj would also be checked after a reported neck problem. Bonner has no...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Nathan Broadhead seals last-gasp win for play-off chasing Sunderland

A last-minute winner from Nathan Broadhead helped Sunderland move back into the League One play-off places after beating Gillingham 1-0. The Black Cats had plenty of chances throughout but Broadhead’s late goal saw the side move into sixth while the Gills drop to 20th, just two points above the relegation zone.
SOCCER
newschain

Richie Wellens already looking to next season as Leyton Orient beat Walsall

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens admitted he is already looking forward to next season after his side virtually ensured Football League safety with a 2-0 win at Walsall. Otis Khan, who left Walsall for the O’s in January, came back to haunt his former club by setting up Harry Smith to steer home an early opener and adding a deflected second soon after.
SOCCER
newschain

Liverpool go top of Premier League with victory over Watford

Liverpool turned up the title race pressure on Manchester City as they went top of the Premier League table for the first time since September with a 2-0 win over Watford. Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half was followed by a late Fabinho penalty to send a message the short distance up the road to Turf Moor where City were about to kick-off against Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy