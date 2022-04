Robert Schneider went 3-4 with one RBI and one run for Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-3 victory over Caldwell in Millburn. Tied at two at the end of the fourth inning, Millburn (2-0) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth before holding on for the win.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO