ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Volkswagen China To Idle Shanghai Factory, Extends Pause In Changchun Plants Amid COVID-19 Curbs

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDNjN_0ewHxRYE00

Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) told Benzinga on Thursday it would suspend production at its factory in Anting, Shanghai, between April 1-5 due to new COVID-19 related curbs aimed at halting a resurgence in cases.

What Happened: The German automaker earlier this week said its production at Anting was unaffected by the lockdowns and that it was monitoring the situation.

Volkswagen said it would carry out maintenance work in the factory during the production halt at the plant that it runs jointly with China’s SAIC Motor.

The legacy automaker also said factories in Changchun will remain closed until April 5. Volkswagen had suspended production at Changchun earlier this month following the spike in Covid-19 in China.

Why It Matters: China on Wednesday reported 8,484 new cases of COVID-19, according to Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google.

Volkswagen is not alone. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is reportedly extending the production halt at its Shanghai factory that began on Monday to till at least Friday.

China is a key market for both Volkswagen and Tesla where they compete with local legacy rivals as well as EV startups such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and others.

Volkswagen delivered 70,625 ID EVs last year in China, below its target to sell between 80,000-100,000 units.

The state-induced lockdowns were expected to be lifted on Friday.

Price Action: VWAGY stock closed 4.6% lower at $24.7 a share on Thursday.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Benzinga
Benzinga

36K+

Followers

120K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow Benzinga and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Benzinga

Was Chris Rock's 'GI Jane' Oscars Joke In The Script?

Will Smith offered a public apology to Chris Rock, saying, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous." Jim Carrey said Smith should be arrested and sued for $200 million. A new report says the joke made by Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Academy Awards that triggered Will Smith to approach the comedian during the live broadcast and slap him across the face was not scripted.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Vehicles#Volkswagen China#Idle Shanghai Factory#Volkswagen Group#Vwagy#German#Saic Motor#Alphabet Inc#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Nio Inc Lrb#Xpeng Inc Lrb#Xpev
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk and his Shanghai Gigafactory have COVID

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to declare that he has supposedly contracted COVID-19, again. Musk's unhappiness with COVID is well known. In the early days of the pandemic, Musk had called the panic associated with the virus "dumb" and later went ahead to defy the U.S. government guidelines to reopen the Tesla plant in California. The move saw over 400 factory workers testing positive for the virus, The New York Times had reported last March.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Right Now

A diversified business model coupled with a relatively low valuation makes BYD an attractive bet now. Supply chain constraints have affected market sentiment for Rivian. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Stellantis plans to build an EV battery plant in the US

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in the US. The news came out of an announcement Wednesday that the automaker would invest $4.1 billion on a new battery facility in Canada, along with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Why Ford Motor Stock Is Headed To $20 — And Soon

Ford Motor Co F was trading up almost 5% on Tuesday following four range-bound trading days where the stock fluctuated just 77 cents between $16.28 and $17.05 on declining volume. The legacy-turning-electric vehicle maker has declined about 35% since Jan. 13, when the stock hit a high of $25.86 amid...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analysts Agree: Federal Cannabis Legalization Unlikely To Happen Soon, Does SAFE Act Have Better Chance This Year?

Federal cannabis legalization is unlikely to happen any time soon, according to analysts from Piper Sandler and Beacon Policy Advisors LLC. Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is poised to end up on the House floor this week, but various marijuana industry experts are doubtful the measure will be approved in the Senate and become law.
LAW
Benzinga

It's A Win-Win: Why Both The United States And Germany Would Benefit From US Cannabis Exports

With adult-use cannabis set to be legalized by the incoming government in Germany, attention has now turned to the massive regulatory hurdles the nation will face as these new policies are rolled out. One of the primary challenges Germany’s medicinal cannabis rollout tackled in 2017 was demand that greatly overwhelmed supply. We expect that demand for the adult use market will be even greater, meaning that now is the time to begin planning for where that supply will come from.
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

GM Finds an Original Way to Avoid a Shortage of Its Cars

Car manufacturers have been confronted for a little over two years now with a headache that they are no longer sure if they will be able to manage and master it anytime soon. This problem, which is becoming difficult to solve, was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and has just been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy