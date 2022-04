KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Shine Company is offering free exclusive tour of their Moonshine Distillery before it is open to the public. On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:00pm, Teddy Jones, owner of Tennessee Shine Company will be offering the first preview and exclusive tour of their newest Moonshine Distillery, located at 745 Old Douglas Dam Rd., Sevierville, TN 37876. The first 30 people who sign up will experience the making, manufacturing, and shipping process before the facility opens to the public.

SEVIERVILLE, TN ・ 20 DAYS AGO