Souderton, PA

Souderton Nonprofit Provides Invaluable Help to Montco Single Moms Who Work Through Free In-home Childcare

By Christine Tarlecki
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago
A local nonprofit is providing invaluable help to single moms in Montgomery County who work nights and weekends by offering them free in-home childcare, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc. Along the Way was co-founded by two members of a local church who wanted to offer a solution...

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today

