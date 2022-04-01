ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Amazon vote, General Fund, 4-day school week: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I was a student I probably would’ve called lopping off one day a week “a good start.” But the four-day school week is a trend that’s...

www.al.com

Comments / 4

Mike Stevens
1d ago

It needs to stay as it is, there is not enough education being taught as it is now.

Reply(1)
6
If you enjoy reading articles from
AL.com
AL.com

172K+

Followers

47K+

Posts

59M+

Views

Follow AL.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama severe weather school delays for Thursday, March 31

The entire state is under the threat of severe weather from Wednesday until Thursday. About half the state is under a moderate risk of severe weather (Level 4 out of 5), which includes tornadoes and winds surpassing 75 m.p.h. as possibilities, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center. Nearly all...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

These Alabama school districts will drop student mask requirements April 4

Three Alabama school districts--Birmingham, Bessemer and Fairfield--will drop mask requirements beginning April 4, superintendents of the three districts announced during a news conference Friday morning. The school districts will host a joint vaccination clinic on March 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Western Hills Mall. Montgomery County schools...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

State lottery, cliff fall, bad weather: Down in Alabama

We have a story that we like to do once a year, often around this time. It goes like this. Legislation that would allow voters to decide whether they want a state lottery is apparently deader than Pat Garrett. Or, at least, sponsors of the legislative plans are saying they...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day School#General Fund#A General Fund Budget
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSFA

Alabama’s first Huey Magoo’s restaurant opens in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida-based fast food chicken chain has opened its first restaurant in Alabama. Huey Magoo’s opened the new restaurant in Montgomery Tuesday. It’s located at 8001 Vaughn Rd. Huey Magoo’s serves hand-breaded, grilled, or “sauced” chicken tenders that are “marinated for 24-hours and then...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
172K+
Followers
47K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy