Ocean City, MD

Ocean City Fire Dept. Receives Thanks from Chincoteague Bay Plane Crash Survivors

By hlandon
WBOC
 2 days ago

OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City Fire Department rescue boat was used to recover the victim of Wednesday night's deadly military plane crash in the Chincoteague Bay. OC Fire Department Water Rescue Commander David Peterson says his crews quickly stepped in to assist...

www.wboc.com

