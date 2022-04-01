ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Harbor, FL

You can now tour Safety Harbor in style

By Sean Daly
 2 days ago
Holly Myers loves Safety Harbor so much, she started a tour company to show off her favorite town.

"The longer you live in a town, the less likely you are to explore your own backyard," she said.

So she wants locals and out-of-towners to join her for Tours in the Harbor , a two-hour blast on a teal blue stretch golf cart.

It all starts at the Safety Harbor Museum (admission included) and then rolls through "the Jewel of Tampa Bay."

Along the way, Myers works the mic about such Safety Harbor sights as the Tucker Mansion, the Baranoff Live Oak, and the Safety Harbor Resort & Spa.

But the best part of the tour is the food (all included, too): pizza from the Nona Slice House , Cuban sandwiches from the Safety Harbor Deli , and dessert from Bassano Cheesecake . You also get a swag bag packed with drink tickets, movie passes from Gigglewaters , and more.

A full tour with all the goodies is $50 per person.

For more on Tours in the Harbor, click here.

