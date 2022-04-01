Man charged with dumping mattresses on vacant lots

KINLOCH, MO (KMOX) - A 74 year old man has been charged with dumping hundreds of mattresses on vacant lots in Kinloch.

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Brian Schmidt says for several years, Benjamin Hoover would buy mattresses and dump them there, before shipping them off to be recycled.

Schmidt says it's just the beginning of a crackdown on those who dump in Kinloch. "He's just the first one we identified. We're not done. We're going to identify more subjects, some of the other illegal dumpings going on here."

Those dumpings include dozens of tires left along a street in one night earlier this week. Schmidt says they tried to work with Hoover to clean up the mattresses, but eventually had to take him to court.

