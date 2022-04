COLUMBUS, Ohio -- This year’s election is expected to be transformative for our country. However, as Americans who love our country, watching the dishonest political circus and vicious personal attacks makes us long to change the political climate in order to shift the attention to serious challenges that our country faces now and in the future that our political system failed to address for too long. We ardently hope that our political leaders will identify, analyze and find practical solutions that bridge political parties. In addition, we should avoid personality fights and trivia and shift the debate to a higher and more inspiring level.

