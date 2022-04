Following his trade to the Cleveland Browns under a five-year deal, Deshaun Watson has once again denied the sexual misconduct allegations he’s facing. Over 20 women have filed civil suits against Watson for alleged sexual misconduct during massages, but earlier this month a grand jury determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the 26-year-old quarterback. He could still face additional charges in other states, however. During a press conference on Friday, he was asked about the allegations again and insisted he’s never assaulted any women.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO