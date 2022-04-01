ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 1, 2022 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
wsgw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Did you see local pro bowler Tom Smallwood’s life in a sitcom on TV last night? And, will you watch on TV tonight as local pro wrestler’s The Steiner...

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
Closer Weekly

Teen Idol Jimmy McNichol Became a Dad of 3 After Finding Fame! Meet His Kids Kellee, Nash and Ellis

Jimmy McNichol rose to fame as a youngster, appearing in popular television commercials as early as 6 years old. He and his younger sister, Kristy McNichol, became teen idols after appearing in several drama series and films that allowed them to showcase their dynamic talents. Outside of Hollywood, Jimmy became a dad to three kids: Kellee Maize, Nash McNichol and Ellis McNichol. Keep scrolling to meet his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Midland, MI
Saginaw, MI
Entertainment
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Channel 3000

Friday Morning Sprint

Friday’s news headlines from News 3 Now This Morning on March 18, 2022. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

Birmingham theater great Carl Stewart dead at 80

Birmingham theater luminary Carl Stewart has died. Stewart, the co-founder of contemporary theater company Terrific New Theatre, was 80. Terrific New Theatre shared the news Monday morning in a post on its Facebook page. According to the post, Stewart died of “natural causes” at 4:30 a.m. Monday at UAB hospital.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ARTnews

Artist Award Roundup: Camille Turner Receives Toronto Biennial’s Artist Prize, Three Winners for Frankenthaler Climate Art Awards, and More

Click here to read the full article. The Toronto Biennial of Art in Canada, which opened to the public over the weekend, has named the two artists who have won prizes for their contributions to this year’s exhibition. They are Camille Turner, who won the Artist Prize, and Aycoobo / Wilson Rodríguez, who won the Emerging Artist Prize. Each winner will receive CAD$10,000 ($8,000). In June, the Biennial will also award two new prizes: Audience Artist Prize and Programs Prize, both selected by online voting. At the exhibition, which runs through June 5, Turner is showing a three-channel video installation, Nave,...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Kevin Gates and friends to perform at Spokane Arena this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — American rapper Kevin Gates is making an appearance at the Spokane Arena this summer. The Baton Rouge-based rapper is best known for his hit singles Two Phones, Really Really, and Big Gangsta. Gates has racked up six billion streams, six billion views, and dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications. He’s going on his 15th year in...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 1#Wsgw#The Steiner Brothers#The Wwe Hall Of Fame
MetroTimes

Southwest Detroit rapper SouFy brings Indigenous issues to the forefront

Anishinaabe rapper SouFy does not want you to romanticize Indigenous people as always being "sacred" or traditional. "We are also rappers, hip-hop artists, and graphic designers, and we order pizza from the same place that you do," he tells Metro Times. "We're staying grounded in our traditions, but we are still people living in this modern world. And don't group us all up either, there are over 500 tribes in America."
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy