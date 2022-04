Salmon is usually my go to fish. However, I was in the store and the flounder was on sale. I am frankly sick of salmon, so I decided to go for it. So glad I did!. The flounder was flaky, moist and not “fishy” tasting at all. Zesting lemon rind and garlic into the breadcrumbs made this dish crazy flavorful.

